Kiha batok sa 11 ka NPA gibasura

Ang Department of Justice (DOJ) niingon sa Martes, Enero 9, 2024, nga ilang girekomendar ang pagpasaka og kaso’ng terorismo batok sa 11 ka gidudahang mga miyembro sa New People’s Army (NPA).

Giila ang giingong mga miyembro sa NPA nga sila si Jovito Marquez, Antonio Baculo, Sonny Rogelio, Veginia Terrobias, Lena Gumpad, Job Abednego David, Jessie Almoguera, Reina Grace, Bethro Erardo Zapra Jr., Daisylyn Castillo Malucon, ug Yvaan Corpuz Zuniga.

Giingon nga sila nalambigit sa pag-ambush sa mga tropa sa Philippine Army niadtong Mayo 2023 sa Barangay Malisbong sa Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Ang pag-atake gi-categorize sa mga prosecutor isip usa ka buhat sa terorismo.

Walay casualty sa maong insidente.

“The intent behind the ambush was deemed to cause death, serious injury, and to instill a widespread atmosphere of fear, thereby destabilizing the fundamental political, economic, and social structures of the Philippines,” matod sa DOJ.

Ang mga kaso sa ilegal nga paghupot og armas ug eksplosibo batok sa maong mga sakop sa NPA, hinuon, gibasura tungod sa kakuwang sa probable cause tungod sa kakuwang sa ebidensya. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines