Kings gidauban ni Curry

Padayon nga gadilaab ang mga kamot sa gitawag nga “Greatest Shooter of All Time” nga si Stephen Curry batok sa Sacramento Kings, 122-114, sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa Sabado, Oktubre 28, 2023 sa Sacramento, California.

Nipabuto og 41 puntos si Curry sulod mismo sa korte sa Sacramento ug atubangan sa liboan ka fans sa Golden 1 Center, ang susamang korte diin nikulit og 50 puntos si Curry sa Game 7 sa first-round playoffs sa miaging tuig.

Nagpadayon ang hot-scoring streak ni Curry sa iyang unang duwa sa Golden 1 Center su­kad ang makasaysayong Game 7 win batok sa Kings.

“Steph loves every building and every rim,” padayag ni Golden State coach Steve Kerr. “He’s Steph. I don’t know what else to say.”

Tungod niadto nga series, nabalik ang Northern California rivalry batok sa duha ka franchises nga Golden State ug Sacramento.

“It feels like they’ve arrived,” sigon ni Warriors guard Klay Thompson. “For a lot of my career they were in a rebuilding phase. Now they have an identity and we respect them and they’re very good team. They have a ton of talented players. It’s a team you can’t sleep on obviously.”

Sama sa gi-advertise, blockbuster ang maong duwa ug sellout crowd ang ningtan-aw alang sa home ope­ner sa Sa­cra­mento. A­­pan niresulta kini sa disappointment kay wa gihapon makakita og solusyon ang Kings batok sa hari sa three-point shot nga si Curry.

Si Curry maoy niselyo sa kadaugan sa Warriors pinaagi sa cold-blooded three-pointer sa final seconds sa duwa.

Sa third quarter, niinit pag maayo si Curry ug nakahimo kini’g 16 puntos aron makontrol ang duwa. Nakabuhat pud si Curry sa iyang ika-51 nga career four-point play.

“I’ve seen it before,” matod pa ni Warriors newcomer Chris Paul, kinsa nakakontra na ma­kadaghan kang Curry sa laing team pa kini. “Had a few dams and all that. We’re all on the same side now. It’s really dope.”

Nakalabaw ang Warriors og dako 94-77 sa third quarter, pero nibuhat og late rally ang Sacramento sa uwahing hugna aron mapaubos na lang sa lima ang labaw sa Warriors sa nahabiling 1:15 sa duwa.

Didto ra hinuon kutob ang Sacramento kay gitapos dayon kini ni Curry pinaagi sa three-pointer sa nahabiling 43 segundos sa duwa.

“Once the shot starts going in, you just try to make it tough for him, get the ball out of his hand,” sigon ni Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox. “Something. But it’s a difficult thing to do.”

Ang “Splash Brother” part­­ner ni Curry nga si Klay Thompson nidugang og 18 puntos, samtang ang point guard nga si Paul nikulit og 10 puntos ug 12 ka assists.

Si Fox nakahimo og 39 puntos ug si Domantas Sabonis adunay 19 puntos, 18 ka rebounds ug pito ka assists apan kuwang gihapon kini alang sa Kings.