Kinsa ang ilhong BOD sa MCWD?

Ibaliwala ni Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman Jose Daluz III ang pagtudlo sa tulo ka bag-ong mga miyembro sa board of directors (BOD) sa water district ni Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama aron mohulip kaniya ug laing duha pa.

“I ordered the GM (general manager) nga (nga) if their purpose of coming into MCWD is to assume as appointed board of directors then di nato sila pasudlon... dili sila i-recognize kay that will sow confusion having two boards,” matod ni Daluz sa news and commentary program sa SunStar Cebu nga “The Intruder,” sa Biyernes, Nob. 3, 2023.

Apan tugotan sila nga makasulod sa MCWD premises kon aduna silay laing tuyo sa water district.

Si Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell, agi’g tubag sa pamahayag ni Daluz, niingon sa text message sa Sabado, Nob. 4, nga ““the new board knows better on how to handle any situation involving their appointment, assumption to office and much more their duties and responsibilities to the people to efficiently provide and amply supply them with safe, clean and potable water at an affordable price.”

Mahitungod sa giingong kalibog nga nahimo sa pagtudlo nila ni Melquiades Feliciano, Aristotle Batuhan ug Nelson Yuvallos, si Rosell miingon: “There is no confusion. Simply, the new replaces the old.”

“The GM of MCWD is serving at the pleasure of the board. It can be assumed that the new board is not the one who appointed the current GM,” matod niya.

Matod niya, depende na sa bag-ong board ang pagtudlo og bag-ong GM.

“That is just the policy but all is up to the board whether to appoint or not a new GM who will better serve them. Thus, the GM usually owes and follows the appointing board,” siya niingon.

Sa press conference niadtong Martes, Oktubre 31, gipaila-ila ni Rama sila si Feliciano, Batuhan ug Yuvallos isip hulip nilang Daluz ug board members Miguelito Pato ug Jodelyn May Seno.

Ang mayor niingon nga si Feliciano maoy bag-ong tsirman, samtang si Batuhan maoy morepresentar sa sektor sa kababayen-an.

Si Daluz niingon nga ang lakang ni Rama wala magsubay sa saktong protocol ug procedure.

Matod niya, ang Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) ug ang Department of the Interior and Local Government dili motugot sa bisan kinsang opisyal sa gobyerno nga manghilabot sa mga kalihukan sa MCWD.

Iyang gisubli nga si Rama dili sakop sa MCWD, ug dili unta angay nga mohimo sa mga appointment tungod kay nakamugna lang kini og division sa water utility firm.

Matod niya nga nagkuha na siya karon sa opinyon sa management ug empleyado sa isyo.

Matod niya nga dili gyud siya mobiya sa iyang katungdanan hangtod nga mahunong ang pag-bully sa mayor ngadto sa MCWD.