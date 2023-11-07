Kinsay tuohan, Rama o LWUA?

Ang gitudlo nga chairman sa Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board of directors (BOD) ni Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama miinsister sa kabalido sa iyang appointment pinaagi sa pagkutlo sa Presidential Decree No. 198 (PD198), nga nagkanayon nga ang mayor adunay awtoridad sa pagtudlo ; apan, lahi ang giingon sa interpretasyon sa Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

Si MCWD chairman Melquiades Feliciano nagkanayon sa press conference niadtong Martes, Nob. 7, 2023, nga sukwahi sa gipasabot sa LWUA, “based on the PD 198, the mayor has the authority to appoint a new board of directors.”

“Just like previously, the old board, silang tulo (lawyer Jose Daluz III, Miguelito Pato, and Jodelyn May Seno) they were appointed by the late mayor (Edgardo) Labella before they took over the board of the MCWD,” matod ni Feliciano.

Subay niini, gihulip nila ni Daluz, Pato, ug Seno ang board of directors nga sila si Cecilia Adlawan, Augustu Pe Jr., ug Ralph Sevilla.

Sa tubag nga sulat nga pinet­sahan og Oktubre 17 nga gipirmahan ni LWUA administrator Vicente Homer Revil ug Legal Department Manager nga abogado nga si Roberto San Andres, ang ahensya miingon nga “local executives have no authority to remove the chairperson and members of the board of directors of a water district.”

Ang suwat nadawat sa MCWD niadtong Lunes, Nob. 6.

Ang suwat nga gitumong ngadto kang City Legal Officer Jerone Castillo maoy tubag sa hangyo sa Cebu City Government sa pag-isyu og certificate of no objection alang sa pagtangtang sa tulo ka MCWD BOD nga sila si Daluz, Pato, ug Seno.

Sa samang suwat, ang LWUA nagkanayon nga wala silay nakitang legal nga basehan sa pag-isyu sa gipangayo’ng certificate of no objection.

Sa pagkutlo sa Seksyon 7 sa PD 198, ang LWUA niingon nga sa pag-file sa usa ka resolusyon aron maporma ang usa ka distrito sa tubig, nakit-an nga nahiuyon sa mga kinahanglanon sa Seksyon 6 ug mga katuyoan sa palisiya sa Seksyon 2, “the local government or governments concerned shall lose ownership, supervision and control or any right whatsoever over the district except as provided therein.”

Nagsuporta sa PD 198, gikutlo sa LWUA ang Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular No. 2016-146, nga nag-ingon nga “water districts are autonomous agencies independent of local governments. It should be best that they are allowed to operate without the least hindrance and interference from the local officials but with (a) maximum support and assistance.”

Si Feliciano niingon nga ang Kagamhanan sa Siyudad niagi sa proseso sa pagtudlo sa board of directors.

“On August 1, the communication was sent to the LWUA, the board...acted on it, but unfortunately along the way it was not implemented for unknown reasons,” pagpasabot ni Feliciano.

Matod niya nga napugos si Rama sa pagpatuman sa pagtangtang sa board tungod sa pipila ka kabalaka sa MCWD. / AML, EHP, WBS, JJL