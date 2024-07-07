Klay nanamilit sa GSW, fans

Pinaagi sa iyang Instagram account, nagpadangat og suwat panamilit si Klay Thompson ngadto sa Golden State Warriors ug sa mga sumosunod niini sa National Baslketball Association.

Ning bag-uhay lang, opisyal na nga nibiya si Thompson sa Warriors ug nibalhin sa Dallas Mavericks.

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall,” mensahe ni Thompson, kinsa adunay 17.1 million followers sa Instagram.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1.” / AP