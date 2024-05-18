Knicks giyatakan sa Pacers

Wa makalihay ang New York Knicks sa gahaguros nga dagan sa Indiana Pacers sa Game 6 sa ilang best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa Indianapolis sa Sabado, Mayo 18, 2024 (PH time).

Gipagawas sa Pacers ang usa sa nindot nila nga duwa karon nga season aron makuha ang 116-103 nga kadaugan ug matabla ang series sa 3-3.

Si Pascal Siakam maoy naghiniti sa Pacers nga adunay 25 puntos ug pito ka rebounds, samtang si Myles Turner mi­tabang og lawog nga adunay 17 puntos ug walo ka rebounds.

Ang winner-take-all nga Game 7 duwaon sa Madison Square Garden karong Lunes (PH time).

“I thought Game 5 was our least aggressive game in the playoffs,” batbat pa ni Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. “We played hard tonight, which was a must. They came out really hard tonight, which was evident, but we moved the ball better, we got more rebounds and that’s obviously been a big part in this series.”

Ningtabang sa ataki sa Pacers si Tyree Haliburton nga dunay 15 puntos ug siyam ka assists, ug si Andrew Nembhard nga mihimo og 15 puntos, unom ka rebounds ug unom pud ka assists.

Niangkon ang Knicks coach nga si Tom Thibodeau nga angay unta doble ang kakugi sa iyang players labi na nagduwa sila atubangan sa sellout crowd sa Indiana.

Dugang ni­ya nga mausab ki­ni sa pagbalik sa ilang korte sa Game 7.

“We knew they were going to play hard coming off the last game, and that’s what it’s about,” matod ni Thibodeau. “We’re just going to have to play a lot better.”

Ang All-Star nga si Jalen Brunson nimugna og 31 puntos ug lima ka assists, pero dugay kini nakabuylo tungod sa hugot nga depensa sa Pa­cers, nasipyat siya og 11 ka tira sa first half. / RSC