Knicks mosuway pagsulod sa East Finals

Palagputon og suway sa New York Knicks ang host Indiana Pacers sa Game 6 sa Eastern Conference semi-finals best-of-seven series karong Sabado, Mayo 18, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Dili basta-basta motugot niini ang batan-ong puwersa sa Pacers.

“What’s known doesn’t need to be spoken about. Guys know the intensity we have to bring,” matod ni Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“We’ve got to have a level of desperation that we’ve never had before, and we’ve got to be ready to go for 48 minutes and understand every possession matters even more than it has all playoffs.”

Ang Knicks ninglampurnas sa Pacers, 121-91, sa Game 5 nga maoy naghatag kanila og 3-2 nga bintaha sa series.

Labing seguro, adunay adjustments nga himuon ang Pa­cers ning higayuna aron makapugos og deciding Game 7.

“We’ve got to play harder, we’ve got play with a greater level of execution,” matod ni In­diana coach Rick Carlisle. / AP