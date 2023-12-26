Komite alang sa LGBTQIA+ gitukod ni Marcos

Giumol ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang usa ka espesyal nga komite sa mga kalihukan sa Lesbian Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) samtang ang gobyerno nagtinguha sa pagpalig-on sa panaglahi ug pagkamalangkubon.

Ang Executive Order 51, gipirmahan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin niadtong Disyembre 22, 2023, namahayag nga nakita ni Marcos ang panginahanglan sa pagpalig-on sa Diversity and Inclusion Program (DIP) ug pag-reconstitute sa Inter-Agency Committee niini “aron ma­siguro ang padayon nga pagtuman sa nasod sa mga obligasyon niini ubos sa ang International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

Siya niingon nga ang pagmugna sa espesyal nga komite sa LGBTQIA+ mopalig-on sa kasamtangan nga mga me­ka­nismo aron matubag ang padayon nga diskriminas­yon batok sa komunidad ug mag­hatag sa mga miyembro niini og paagi sa pag-apil sa pagporma sa polisiya sa gobyerno. “The Inter-Agency Committee on Diversity and Inclusion is hereby reconstituted as the Diversity and Inclusion Committee,” matod ni Marcos, nga midugang nga ang komite pangulohan sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Ang mga kalihim sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ug Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) maoy mag-co-chair sa komite, samtang ang kalihim sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ma­oy magsilbing vice chair.

Ang kalihim sa Department of Education (DepEd) magsilbi nga miyembro kauban ang mga kalihim sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ug Department of Health (DOH), ug ang mga chairperson sa Commission on Higher Education (Ched) ug ang Special Committee sa LGBTQIA+ Affairs. (HDT sa SunStar Philippines)