Konsehal Enad kasamtanga’ng mayor, Lungsod sa Minglanilla

Temporaryong molingkod isip mayor sa Lungsod sa Minglanilla ang asawa ni suspended Mayor Rajiv Enad nga si Lheslen Enad kinsa maoy first councilor.

Kini maoy gitino ni Provincial Director Jesus Sastrillo Jr., hepe sa Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province, sa Martes, Pebrero 3, 2026.

Subay kini sa pormal nga pagdawat ni Enad sa suspension order gikan sa Office of the Ombudsman sa Lunes.

Gipasabot ni Sastrillo nga subay sa lagda sa DILG ang bakanteng posisyon sa mayor lamang ang direktang mahulipan pinaagi sa first councilor sa lungsod.

Ang bakanteng posisyon sa bise-mayor ug mga konsehal gikinahanglan pa og ‘designation order’ gikan sa Secretary sa DILG.

“But as to the municipal vice mayor sa atong policies there is a need for a designation order, its not automatic, there is a need for a designation order from the president through the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and then as to the remaining municipal councilors to maintain the political representation it necessitates the nomination and certification of the highest political party,” matod ni Sastrillo sa Pebrero 3, 2026.

Ang paghulip sa first councilor sa posisyon pagkamayor gimando aron maseguro nga dili mabalda ang serbisyo ngadto sa mga konstituwente niini.

“This is to prevent hiatus and paralization sa atong local government operations to ensure an uninterrupted delivery of basic services to the local constituents,” matod ni Sastrillo.

Apan alang sa Vice Mayor ug mga konsehal gikinahanglan kining magpaabot sa nomination ug certification gikan sa ilang political party.

Si Enad kauban ang tibuok sakop sa konseho nagpailawom ubos sa Nacionalista Party (NP).

Samang proseso sab ang angay subayon sa mga opisyal sa Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) ug Liga ng mga Barangay.

“To validate the political party affiliation para makita nato kung unsa iyang political party, there is a need to submit the certification from the Comelec. We facilitate coordinated with Mayor Samsam Gullas they will be the one to process it and they are waiting for the documents to be submitted thru channel.”

“Because the regional director will issue also endorsement to the secretary for the issuance of the designation,” dugang niini.

Si Lheslen mahimong mopirma og mga contract ug vouchers aron magpabilin ang normal operations, apan ang pag-appoint, pag-suspend o power to dismiss officials wala kini apil sa iyang functions gawas lang kon mosobra sa 30 ka adlaw ang suspension order.

Tungod kay ang tanang konsehal man ang gisuspenso, gikinahanglan nga paabuton ang designation order gikan sa kaulohan. / ANV