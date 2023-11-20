KonsultaMD nakig-uban sa Etiqa, Lacson ug Lacson

Ang numero uno nga telemedicine provider nga KonsultaMD mipaila sa iyang game-changing health plans feature sa Super App alang sa walay hasol nga pagdumala sa medisina.

Ang bag-ong feature nipalambo sa end-to-end nga serbisyo sa KonsultaMD pinaagi sa pagtugot sa mga tiggamit sa pag-link ug pagdumala sa daghang mga plano alang sa panglawas sulod sa app.

Gikuha usab niini ang panginahanglan sa pag-file og letter of authority (LOA) o letter of guarantee (LOG), nga naghimo sa mga konsultasyon sa doktor nga mas hapsay ug sayon.

Ang KonsultaMD nakamugna og estratehikong pakigtambayayong sa nag-unang player sa sektor sa insurance nga Etiqa Philippines, usa sa mga nag-unang provider sa group health alang sa multi-national ug lokal nga mga korporasyon.

“Through this partnership, our customers and their dependents will be able to access Etiqa services faster and more conveniently as it removes layers of approval. With KonsultaMD, Etiqa will be able to further improve our service delivery and make healthcare more accessible,” matod ni Dr. Malu Castillo-Mamaril, Vice President and Medical Director sa Medical Operations Division of Etiqa.

Ang KonsultaMD nakigtambayayong usab sa Lacson & Lacson Insurance Brokers, Inc. (LLIBI), usa ka nag-unang independenteng insurance broker nga nagtutok sa mga benepisyo sa empleyado.

Ang LLIBI policyholders mahimong maka-avail sa libreng online nga konsultasyon sa doktor pinaagi sa KonsultaMD Superapp.

“What we are building has never been done before. We want KonsultaMD to be part of every Filipino’s healthcare journey, even through traditional channels. There’s a synergy to be found here, as we both share the vision of making healthcare easy and accessible. We are very happy to have Etiqa and Lacson & Lacson as part of our cause,” matod ni Cholo Tagaysay, CEO sa KonsultaMD, atol sa contract signing tali sa LLBI.

Si Nicolas Lacson, COO of LLIBI, nagkanayon, “Healthcare digitalization has changed the way our members use their benefits. No matter where you may be, digitalization breaks the barriers of expensive and inaccessible healthcare, making health services easily available and affordable to Filipinos nationwide.”

Ang KonsultaMD nagtanyag sa 24/7 nga pag-access sa mga doktor ug ubang health care providers.