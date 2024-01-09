KonsultaMD nakigtambayayong sa Southstar Drug, Singapore Diagnostics

Nanguna nga platform sa telehealth nga KonsultaMD nakig-uban sa Southstar Drug ug Singapore Diagnostics sa pagpalapad sa mga serbisyo sa parmasya ug laborator­yo sa tibuok nasod.

Uban sa Southstar Drug anaa na karon sa KonsultaMD SuperApp.

Ang tiggamit sa KonsultaMD dali nga makapalit og mga tambal sa establisado nga drugstore chains.

“Through the digital transformation of healthcare, people across the Philippines can actively participate in ensuring the consistent availability of vital medications via online platforms, even in remote regions where physical pharmacies are limited,” matod ni Mariel Crisostomo, general manager sa Southstar Drug.

Dugang pa, ang Konsul­taMD nakatakdang motanyag sa mas kompletong pag-atiman sa panglawas sa pakigtambayayong sa Singapore Diagnostics (SGD), usa sa nailang diagnostics sa Southeast Asia nga nag-atiman sa hangtod sa 100,000 ka pas­yente kada bulan.

“We at Singapore Diagnostics want to bring world-class healthcare to as many Filipinos as possible. With this intent, our partnership with KonsultaMD makes a lot of sense. We will be stronger together and help each other achieve our respective visions,” matod ni Ritche Evi­dente, president ug CEO sa Singapore Diagnostics.

Si Cholo Tagaysay, CEO sa KonsultaMD, namulong mahitungod sa mas lapad nga mga tumong niining mga panag-uban: “KonsultaMD aims to make quality healthcare universal for Filipinos. By strategically partnering with different health institutions and pharmacies, we can empower our patients and make their healthcare journey hassle-free and convenient.”

Ang KonsultaMD, uban ang 24/7 nga serbisyo sa telehealth ug lig-on nga mga adbokasiya alang sa kahimsog sa pangisip, pagpalapad sa plataporma sa pag-atiman sa kahimsog nga labi ka malangkubon, dali ma-access, ug paspas nga resulta.