Kontraktor sa nahunlak nga riprap sa Maguikay, ‘mibasol’ sa DPWH

Ang ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. ang mipadala sa ilang opisyal nga tubag pinaagi sa giluwatan nga press release, Biyernes, Nobiyembre 1, 2024, mahitungod sa pagkahunlak sa bahin sa 6,900 meter nga flood control project sa Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, diin ang ZLREJ maoy project contractor.

“While we acknowledge that the project is ours, there are many false allegations included in the report. However, the most important thing we need to point out is that this is an ongoing project that has been affected by heavy rains in the past few weeks. The project has not been turned over and is still in the process of construction and correction,” tipik sa natala nga pamahayag ni Atty. Rejzl Anne Awit-Rapes, chief operating officer of ZLREJ.

Una nang nigawas sa SunStar Cebu ang report nga base sa inisyal nga resulta sa gihimong pakisusi sa kagamhanan sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue nga way nakita nga kabilya nga gitaod niadtong bahin sa riprap nga nahunlak, apan adunay nakita nga mga kawayan nga gituohang gigamit aron pagpalig-on.

Gitataw sa kontraktor nga gumikan sa sunodsunod nga bunok sa uwan usa sa hinungdan nahitabo ang maong pagkahunlak ug hugtanong sab nga gipanghimakak nga kawayan maoy gigamit isip dapat niini.

APROBADO SA DPWH?

Gipasabot sa maong pamahayag ni Awit-Rapes nga base sa plano nga gi-aprobahan sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nga kadto lang 2.5 metros nga gitas-on sa riprap ang butangan og mga kabilya, ang maong riprap adunay kinatibuk-ang gitas-on nga moabot ngadto sa five meters. Ang bahin nga nahunlak ilang giangkon nga way kabilya kay igo lang sila misunod sa plano sa DPWH.

“Structural issues of ongoing projects are part of the process of infrastructure construction. It is similar to any other project where one sees issues during the process of implementation and these have to be corrected until the project is irreproachable and ready for public use, or in this case, for turnover,” natala sa maong press release.

Sa sayo pa, si District Engineer Gumer Castillo, DPWH Cebu 6th Engineering Office ang namahayag nga namatikdan nang daan ang cracks sa maong riprap apan wa gilayon maayo gumikan sa sunodsunod nga pag uwan-uwan resulta sa Bagyong Kristine nga gisundan sa Bagyong Leon.

Dugang ni Castillo nga iyaha nang gipatawag ang chief engineer sa maong proyekto nga maoy sad-an sa pagkahunlak sa maong proyekto. / FVQ, CAV