Koral sa Gaisano T. Padilla ipaguba alang sa 3-meter easement zone

Kinahanglang gub-on ang konkretong koral nga gitukod sa usa ka grocery store nga nahiluna tapad sa Kamputhaw River sa dalan T. Padilla, Brgy. T. Padilla, Dakbayan sa Sugbo, aron pagkuha og three-meter easement.

Mao kini ang gisugyot ni Cebu Councilor Jerry Guardo human sa iyang ocular inspection niadtong Nobiyembre 8, 2024, sa koral nga nagpalibot sa Gaisano Savers Mart aron maseguro ang kaluwasan sa publiko ug mapugngan ang paglunop sa baha.

Gipasabot ni Guardo nga kinahanglang gub-on ang koral aron makuha og balik ang three-meter easement duol sa sapa hilabi na human nakompleto sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ang flood control project niini sa maong dapit.

Nasuta sa ocular inspection ni Guardo nga ang distansya gikan sa koral ngadto sa kilid sa sapa wala ra nakaabot og tulo ka metros.

Tungod niini, huot ang agianan sa mga residente nga nagpuyo luyo sa nahisgutang grocery store.

Ang establisemento nahimutang pipila lang ka mga metros ang distansya gikan sa T. Padilla Public Market.

Bahaon ang maong dapit sa panahon nga mobunok ang uwan.

Kauban ni Guardo sa ocular inspection sila si Day-as Barangay Captain Freddie Esmas; Aderson Comar, pangulo sa Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) Team, ug mga opisyal sa Task Force Gubat sa Baha. Naa sab ang mga representante sa Gaisano Savers Mart management.

Si Esmas maoy nagpaalerto ni Guardo kabahin sa potensyal nga risgo nga hatod sa koral ngadto sa mga molupyo, partikyular sa mga emerhensiya sama sa sunog.

Gipasabot ni Guardo nga ang tag-iya ug management sa Gaisano Savers Mart nihatag og suporta ug kooperasyon aron masulbad kini.

"They are very supportive. They are just waiting for the detailed plan and who will shoulder the restoration. So, I talked to the DPWH, since this is their flood control project. The restoration will also be shouldered by the DPWH," batbat ni Guardo. / EHP