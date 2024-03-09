Koreano gi-KO ni Vitor

Ang 26-anyos nga si Vitor nipabuhagay og right hook ngadto sa ulo ni Kim nga maoy nakatumba sa South Korean sa sayong bahin sa second round.

Apan nabawsan si Vitor sa uwahing bahin sa susamang round ug natumba kini human naigo ang iyang apapangig sa right straight ni Kim.

Nibarug si Vitor apan murag nalipong pa kini. Swerte kay naluwas siya sa bell.

“I really was out but I was determined to stand up and continue. I would not let him beat me because I’m brave and this is my home,” saysay ni Vitor sa nahitabo kaniya sa round two atol sa interbyo sa media human sa away.

Nakarekober hinuon si Vitor ug hinayhinay mga nipahumok kang Kim.

Sa ikapitong round, nakaigo si Vitor og kusog nga right straight diretso sa papangig ni Kim sa 49-second mark nga maoy hingpit na nipakatulog sa bisitang boksidor.

“I was very determined because I have been longing for this belt for a long time since I was a kid. I did my best because my (ultimate) goal is to become a world champion,” matod ni Vitor.

Ang PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head ug maoy handler ni Vitor nga si Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot nalipay sa gipakitang determinasyon sa iyang batos, labi na sa pagrekober niini gikan sa pagkatumba sa ikaduha’ng hugna.

Gani paambit ni Podot nga ginerbiyos siya sa second round.

“I got very nervous. It was a great fight. He thought it was an easy fight but he was wrong. He was saved by the bell in the second round. The good thing is that he recovered really fast,” ni Podot. “That’s always the dream of our boxers, to fight for a world title. We’ll looking for another fight that will serve as a stepping stone for him. He’ll be entering the world rankings. Maybe if a world champion will choose him as his challenger, then he’ll be ready.”

Nisaka ang rekord ni Vitor ngadto sa 22-3, 15 ka knockouts, samtang si Kim natagak sa 11-2-2, 8 knockouts.

Sa co-main event, gipamatud-an ni undefeated Cebuano fighter Reymart Tagacanao (8-0, 7 KOs) kon nganong usa siya sa mga promising boxers sa nasod ug angay atangan sa umaabot nga tuig human niyang impresibo nga gipaligid ang gahi nga Indonesian nga si Indonesian Hamson Lamandau (12-6-1, 9 KOs).

Gipakatulog ni Tagacanao si Lamandau sa ikaunom nga round aron makuha ang World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight belt nga bakos.

Si Tagacanao, 24 anyos, unang nipalukapa sa Indonesian gamit ang solid left hook diretso sa lawas sa second round. Giusban kini sa 2:13 mark sa ikaunom nga round ug over hand right diretso sa ulo ni Lamandau nga maoy nipahunong na sa duwa.

Si Tagacanao gidumala sa sikat nga boxing trainer nga si Edito Villamor.

Sa undercard, ang WBO No. 15 ranked minimumweight Christian Balunan (10-0, 6 KOs) nagpadayon sa iyang nindot nga kartada human niya gitumba ang beterano nga si veteran Clyde Azarcon (17-10-1, 6 KOs) sa second round, Sugarey Leonard Pores (4-0, 3 KOs) nitumba pud kang Jacklien Serenoso (2-3-1, 2 KOs) sa third round, samtang si Richard Laspona (4-0, 3 KOs) nipahunong kang Reniel Alisoso (2-3, 1 KO) sa first round.

Sa laing duwa si Arnold Senoc Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) nilupig kang Norman Rusiana (1-6-1) sulod lang sa duha ka rounds ug si Leonard Pores III (1-0, 1 KO) nakahimo og malampuson nga pro debut pinaagi sa second round knockout kang Jarel Escriber (0-3). / RSC gikan kang EKA