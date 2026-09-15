Korte mibasura sa mosyon ni Duterte sa pag-atras sa huwes sa iyang kaso

Gibasura sa Quezon City Regional Trial Court (QC-RTC) ang mosyon ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte nga naghangyo sa pag-inhibit o boluntaryong pag-atras ni Judge Maria Angelica De Ramos gikan sa pagdumala sa iyang kasong kriminal kalabot sa grave threats.

Sa usa ka mando nga gipetsahan og Septiyembre 14, 2026, si De Ramos, ang presiding judge sa QC-RTC Branch 98, nagkanayon nga walay igong basehan ang mosyon ni Duterte.

“All told, absent any clear and convincing evidence of actual bias, prejudgment, or an improper connection that reasonably calls the undersigned’s impartiality into question, the undersigned sees no cogent reason for her to inhibit or recuse herself from hearing these cases,” matod in De Ramos.

Gipasaka sa mga abogado ni Duterte ang mosyon niadtong Septiyembre 10 nga nag-akusar sa korte og dayag nga pagpihig ug paboritismo human kini giingong nitabang sa prosekusyon sa pagtukod og probable cause ug nidawat og ebidensya nga wala gilakip sa orihinal nga gisumite sa prosekusyon.

Tungod kay gipasaka ang mosyon ni Duterte alang sa pag-atras sa huwes usa ka adlaw sa wala pa ang gikatakdang arraignment, giuswag sa korte ang mga proseso niadtong Septiyembre 11 samtang nagpaabot sa desisyon bahin sa maong mosyon.

Sa usa ka pahayag, gikompirma sa legal counsel ni Duterte nga si Paul Lawrence Lim ang pagkadawat sa mando sa korte nga nagsalikway sa ilang mosyon.

“The Vice President will exercise all available remedies. We also received the court’s order requiring both parties to strictly comply with the sub judice rule and to refrain from publicly discussing the merits of the case,” matod ni Lim. / TPM