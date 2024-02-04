Kris Janson pambato sa Cebu sa Miss Universe Philippines

Migawas nga winner si Kris Tiffany Janson, representante sa Cebu City North, atol sa coronation night sa Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024, Sabado, Pebrero 3, 2024 nga gipahigayon sa Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Gilupig ni Janson ang laing 19 ka mga kandidata sa nagkadaiyang lungsod ug dakbayan sa Lalawigan sa Sugbo.

Samtang ang ubang winners ug runners-up gilangkuban: Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Tou­rism 2024 - Juvel Ducay, Bantayan Island; Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Charity 2024 - Nica Nabua, Minglanilla; Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Heritage 2024 - Mary Josephine Paaske, Talisay City; ug Miss Philippines Cebu 2024 - Natasha Testa, Lapu-Lapu City.

Lakip na nilang; Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 1st runner-up- Mipsen Calves, Carcar City ug Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2nd runner-up- Thelma Suzanne Dayao sa San Fernando.

Q&A

Ang top 7 finalist adunay susamang pangutana atol sa ‘question and answer’ portion sa maong pageant nga: “If you were to create a major headline for tomorrow, that is socially relevant. What would it be and why?”

Ang winning answer ni Janson nagkanayon: “If I were to create a headline, it would be ‘Cebu Empowering Stronger Women,’ because Cebu is known to be a very open city and what I love Cebu, we are very welcoming and we do love and we empower.

“We build community for stron­ger women and that is future universe that we can share to each other.

“Daghang salamat kaninyong tanan.”

Gawas sa maong titulo, nanghakot sab og special ug corporate awards si Janson nga nag­lakip sa; Best in Evening Gown, Ms. Love and Diamonds, Ms. Stand out Beauty, Ms. Iconique Universe, Ms. Esteem Medica ug Ms. KL Marketing.