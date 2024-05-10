Kumander sa NPA, nasikop

Giingong kumander sa mga rebeldeng New People’s Army (NPA) nga nabutang sa ikaupat nga most wanted person sa tibuok Central Visayas nadakpan atol sa gilusad nga police operation sa kapulisan sa Negros Oriental, ala 2:40 sa buntag sa Huwebes, Mayo 9, 2024 sa Purok 3, Barangay San Miguel, lungsod sa Bacong.

Si alyas Kumander Crystal nga giila nga idlas nadakpan sa mga sakop sa Provincial Mobile Force Company inabagan sa Provincial Intelligence Unit, Pilar Municipal police station, Bohol Police Provincial Office ug Bacong Municipal police station lakip na ang 63rd Special Action Company, 6SAB and Regional Intelligence Division.

Si Kumander Crystal sakop sa Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda (SYP) Platoon nga nagsilbing Squad Leader sa Front 4 ubos sa na-defunct nga Central Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Ang kapulisan armado og warrant of arrest sa kasong murder nga giluwatan sa Branch 51 sa Regional Trial Court sa Carmen, Bohol nga walay gitugot nga piyansa.

Kasamtangan nga gi kustodiya sa Bacong Municipal Police Station ang akusado ug gitakdang dalhon sa korte nga maoy nag issue sa warrant of arrest.

Subay niini, si Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, hepe sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas, nalipay sa pagkasikop sa usa sa mga opisyal sa communist terrorist group sa Bohol ug Negros islands.

“Let this be a message to all- justice will be served, and there is no escape,” matod ni Aberin.

Hugot nga seguridad ang gipatuman sa kapulisan ug kasundalohan sa Bacong Police Station samtang naa siya gikustodiya. / AYB