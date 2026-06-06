Kyrgyzstan mosulong sa Sambo Championships

Dako nga delegasyon ang dalhon sa Kyrgyzstan sa ilang pag-asdang sa Pilipinas para sa 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships nga buksan karong Hunyo 23, 2026 didto sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“Kyrgyzstan is now sending 57 athletes so it is the biggest team competing in the tournament, with Mongolia now coming in second with over 40 entries,” matod pa ni Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian.

Ang maong torneyo naglaom nga makakuha og 600 ka atleta gikan sa 29 ka nasod sa Asia ug Oceania.

“We salute the Pilipinas Sambo Federation and the local organizing committee in going the extra mile to make the forthcoming 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships not only successful but also another boost to our local tourism,” batbat ni Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio. / RSC