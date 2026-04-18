LA batok Houston, LeBron kontra KD

Usa ka kulbahinam nga engkwentro ang sugdan sa Los Angeles Lakers ug Houston Rockets sa first round sa National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs nga gilantaw nga mao ang pinakasikit nga matchup sa Western Conference.

Ang No. 4 Lakers nga nitapos sa regular season bitbit ang 53-29 (win-loss) ug dili pud layo ang Rockets nga nihuman sa regular season games og 52-30 record.

Tungod sa usa ka daog nga bentaha, ang Lakers maoy mogunit sa homecourt advantage sa ilang best-of-seven series nga sugdan karon Dominggo, Abril 19, 2026 (PH time) didto sa Crypto.com Arena sa Los Angeles.

Bitbiton sa beterano nga si LeBron James ang responsibilidad sa Lakers kay tungod di makaduwa sa Game 1 ang top scorer nga si Luka Doncicug sharpshooter nga si Austin Reaves tungod sa injuries.

Si Doncic (hamstring) ug Reaves (oblique) wa makatapos sa regular season tungod sa ilang injuries niadtong Abril 1, ug di pa kini makabalik sa opening game sa playoffs.

“They’re out indefinitely,” padayag ni Lakers coach JJ Redick human sa ilang practice didto sa Lakers’ training complex. “I’m not going to have an update for you this week.”

Basi sa tinubdan nga si Doncic mobalik sa Los Angeles gikan sa Spain para sa treatment sa iyang hamstring, samtang si Reaves kay nag-itsaitsa og free throw kauban sa iyang teammates atol sa ilang practice.

Si Doncic ug Reaves nag-average og combined 56.8 puntos, 13.8 assists ug 12.4 rebounds per game sa regular season.

Samtang si Kevin Durant nabalik sa playoff human kini wa makasulod sa iyang kanhi team nga Phoenix Suns.

Giatangan ang matchup sa mga beterano nga si Durant ug James.

“Of course from the outside looking in, casual folks who are not in the life with us everyday, yeah the matchup is definitely fun. Two great players who have been in the league for a long time but everybody who’s involved in this series knows it’s much deeper than that,” batbat ni Durant.

Nag-average si Durant og 26. puntos, 5.5 rebounds ug 4.8 assists sa Rockets karon nga season, samtang si James adunay 20.9 puntos, 7.2 assists ug 6.1 rebounds nga average. / RSC