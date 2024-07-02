Labing tiguwang nga ‘political prisoner’ sa Bilibid gawasnon na

Human sa 11 ka tuig nga pagkabilanggo, si Gerardo Dela Peña, giila nga labing karaang political prisoner sa nasod, gipagawas sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Ang director general sa Bureau of Corrections, Gregorio Catapang Jr., nagkanayon nga si Dela Peña, 85, gibuhian niadtong Dominggo, Hunyo 30, 2024, subay sa mando nga gipirmahan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin base sa iyang good conduct time allowance, ingon man humanitarian consideration.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Fidels Lim, tigpamaba sa Human Rights Group Kapatid, niingon nga si Dela Peña gikuha sa iyang anak ug nipauli sila sa Camarines Sur.

“We are very happy that Tatay Gerry can finally return home to his family and reunite with his wife Pilar in their twilight years. His release is a milestone for human rights campaigns, but also serves as a stark reminder of the obstacles that impede the release of political prisoners,” matod pa ni Lim.

“Tatay Gerry’s journey to freedom was very difficult because of systemic challenges and bureaucratic delays. It’s concerning why the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) could not immediately implement its own Board Resolution No. OT-08-02-2023 allowing executive clemency for prisoners who have reached 70 years old and served 10 years of their sentence,” dugang pa ni Lim. / TPM, Sunstar Philippines