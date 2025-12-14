Lacson: UNCAC gamiton sa pagdakop ni Co

Mahimong gamiton sa gobiyerno sa Pilipinas ang usa ka anti-corruption convention sa United Nations (UN) nga gihimo niadtong 2003 aron pangitaon ug dakpon si kanhi Ako-Bicol party-list representative Elizaldy "Zaldy" Co, kinsa gideklara nga "fugitive from justice" sa Sandiganbayan.

Si Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, tsirman sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee nga nag-una sa imbestigasyon sa mga iregularidad sa pagpatuman sa mga proyekto sa pagpugong sa baha, niingon nga ang United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), nga gisagop niadtong 2003 ug gi-ratify sa Senado sa Pilipinas niadtong 2006, usa ka legally binding treaty nga naghulma og internasyonal nga kooperasyon batok sa korapsyon.

Matod ni Lacson niadtong Sabado, Disyembre 13, 2025, nga ang Ombudsman, Department of Justice (DOJ), ug Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) mahimong magtuon niining opsyon sa pagpangayo og tabang gikan sa ubang mga nasod nga nipirma sa convention. Dugang pa niya nga kini ma­katabang sa gihangyo na sa Pilipinas sa International Police Organization (Interpol) nga magpagawas og red notice batok kang Co, kansang pasaporte gikansela na.

“One option the Philippine government may explore is to tap the UNCAC, where we are a signatory. Imagine, 192 countries signed the convention. If we tap the resources of 191 other countries, you can imagine how our efforts to locate and arrest Co will be easier,” matod ni Lacon sa usa ka interbyu sa radyo.

Gitumbok ni Lacson ang Article 38 sa UNCAC nagmando sa kooperasyon sa mga miyembro nga estado sa pag-imbestigar ug pagkiha sa mga kalapasan sa kriminal. / TPM / SunStar Philippines