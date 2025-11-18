Lacson: Wala makabenepisyo si Marcos sa budget insertions

Si Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson niingon niadtong Martes, Nobiyembre 18, 2025, nga si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wala makabenepisyo sa P100 bilyunes nga balor sa insertions sa 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) ug nag-ingon nga “gidaot” ra siya sa duha ka laing opisyal sa gobiyerno.

Atol sa plenary deliberations sa Senado bahin sa gisugyot nga nasudnong badyet alang sa 2026, gikompirma ni Lacson nga naa ang P100 bilyunes nga balor sa insertions sa 2025 GAA.

“Yung sinasabi ni Zaldy Co na nag-deliver siya ng P25 billion representing the 25 percent commission diumano para sa President, that I will attest na hindi totoo, yun talaga absolutely untrue or completely false,” matod sa senador.

“Napag-alaman ko from former DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo na may mga tao sa Malacañang, not the President, not authorized by the President, who misrepresented him,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Lacson, ang Undersecretary sa Presidential Legislative Liaison Office nga si Adrian Carlos Bersamin ug Undersecretary sa Education nga si Trygve Olaivar nagpatuo ni kanhi Ako-Bicol partylist representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co nga ang P100 bilyunes nga insertions gimando ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Iyang giingon nga sumala ni Bernardo kinsa unang nitestigo sa imbestigasyon sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee bahin sa anomaliya sa flood control projects sa P100 bilyunes nga insertions, P81 bilyunes ang gigahin sa DPWH, samtang ang nahabilin napunta sa ubang ahensiya sa gobiyerno.

Iyang giingon nga si Bernardo ang nagdumala sa P52 bilyunes gikan sa P81 bilyunes nga gigahin sa DPWH.

“Talagang sabi niya naghatid ako ng pera as kickback but not to the President but to Usec. Olaivar, at sabi niya ang pagkakaalam niya kasama si Usec. Adrian Bersamin, P8 billion in at least 10 deliveries,” matod ni Lacson.

“Yung arrangement nila is may tig-isa silang armored van, magpapark sa basement ng Diamond Hotel, darating ang van driven by Olaivar and possible along with Bersamin, bakante ‘yung armored van, ipa-park, ida-drive ang isang van na puno ng pera, ranging from P800 million to P2 billion,” siya midugang.

Iyang giingon nga gipugngan pa si Bernardo ni Olaivar nga ibutyag kang kanhi DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan ang mga detalye bahin sa P52 bilyunes nga fund allocation.

Samtang, gikompirma sa Department of Education kaniadtong Nobiyembre 18 nga si Olaivar nakasumite na sa iyang resignation kang Marcos. /TPM / SunStar Philippines