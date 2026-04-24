Lahugay sa CCPO

Dunay lahugay sa mga opisyal sa pipila ka police stations ug special units ang Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) niadtong Biyernes, Abril 24, 2026.

Ang maong pagbalhin sa puwesto gihimo subay sa pag-assign sa ubang mga opisyal sa laing rehiyon. Gipangulohan mismo ni CCPO Director Police Colonel George Ylanan ang Joint Turnover and Assumption of Office Ceremony sulod sa conference room sa maong buhatan.

Ubos sa bag-ong kamanduan, si Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol ang gitudlo nga Deputy City Director for Administration.

Si Police Major Marvin Fegarido kinsa kanhi hepe sa Labangon Police Station 10, mao na karon ang pangulo sa City Community Affairs and Development Unit (CCADU).

Nihulip sa iyang puwesto sa Station 10 si Police Captain Joel Dela Cerna.

Gihulipan sab si Police Captain Arnel Ancheta sa Adlaon Police Station 13 ni Police Captain Leonyl Iren, samtang si Police Lieutenant Vincent Bandoles sa Malubog Police Station 12 gipulihan ni Police Captain Jurry Papasin.

Lakip sa mga bag-ong gitudlo nga opisyal mao sila si P/Lt. Col. Eunil Avergonzado – Officer-in-Charge, City Intelligence Unit (CIU), P/Major Miles Damoslog – OIC, City Mobile Force Company (CMFC), P/Lt. Col. Jomar Medil – Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), P/Captain Noah Añana – hepe, Sawang Calero Police Station 6, ug P/Captain Arnel Ancheta – OIC, Mambaling Police Station 11.

Matod ni Ylanan, mahinungdanon ang pagbutang og mga hanas nga personnel sa mga kritikal nga posisyon aron maseguro ang padayon nga kahusay ug kalinaw sa dakbayan.

“Through this ceremony, the CCPO once again demonstrated its steadfast dedication to strengthening internal coordination, sustaining operational readiness, and ensuring the continuous delivery of responsive, efficient, and effective public service in line with its mandate to serve and protect the people of Cebu City.” pamahayag ni Ylanan.

Gimanduan sab sa opisyal ang mga bag-ong hepe nga tutokan ang paggukod sa mga kriminal ug pakig-alayon sa komunidad aron maseguro nga luwas ang mga molupyo sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka hurisdiksyon. / AYB