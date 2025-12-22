Laing kontraktor miuli sa P15M ngadto sa govt.

Gipahibalo sa Department of Justice niadtong Lunes, Disyembre 22, 2025, nga ang kontraktor nga si Sally Santos, tag-iya sa SYMS Construction Trading, ang niuli sa P15 milyunes ngadto sa kagamhanan.

Matod pa sa tigpamaba sa DOJ nga si Polo Martinez nga ang maong kantidad kabahin sa memorandum of agreement (MOA) tali sa kagamhanan ug applicant witnesses sa anomaluso nga flood control projects nga gipaubos sa makuti nga imbestigasyon sa maong departamento.

“I just received word that the armored vehicles that arrived earlier today carried the amount of more or less PHP15 million as part of the partial restitution by Sally Santos pursuant to the terms of her MOA,” sigon pa ni Martinez sa interview sa mga tigbalita.

Atol sa gihimong legislative inquiries, gitug-an ni Santos nga iyang gipahuwam ang iyang lisensiya sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers nga magamit sa proyekto bugti sa 3 porsiyento nga ‘royalty’ fee.

Apan si Santos nangatarungan nga wala siya masayod nga gamiton diay kadto sa anomaluso nga proyekto. / PNA