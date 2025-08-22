Laing rota sa ‘Libreng Sakay’ gilusad sa DOTr

GILUNSAD sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) ang “Libreng Sakay” program alang sa Love Bus sa Cebu City niadtong Biyernes, Agusto 22, 2025.

Ang bag-ong rota mobiyahe gikan sa Anjo World sa Talisay City padulong sa SM Seaside City Cebu nga mosubay sa South Road Properties (SRP).

Ang libreng serbisyo sa bus mag-operate matag adlaw sa peak hours gikan sa alas 6 hangtod alas 9 sa buntag ug alas 5 hangtod alas 9 sa gabii.

Adunay 11 ka unit sa Love Bus ang gi-deploy alang sa programa. Pinili ang maong rota tungod sa taas nga ihap sa mga commuter sa dapit.

Nasayran nga ang regular nga pletehan sa naasoy nga rota, P30 ngadto na sa P60.

“For Cebu, I think we are looking at P125 million a year,” matod ni DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon.

“If you think about it, it’s worth it because it’s a direct benefit for the passengers,” dugang niya.

Gipasabot usab ni Dizon ang plano sa pagpalapad sa programa sa tibuok nasod.

“I think it’s very important and symbolic that we are launching in the Visayas and Mindanao because the President wants to send the message that while the original Love Bus concept was just for Metro Manila, he wants this in major cities all over the country,” sigon pa sa opisyal.

Nagpasalamat siya sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM) alang sa pondo sa programa hangtod matapos ang termino sa Presidente. Nitambong sa paglunsad sila si Dizon, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, ug Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco.

Nagpahayag sab si Frasco sa iyang pagpasalamat sa paspas nga pagtuman sa saad sa Presidente atol sa State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“Dako kaayo ning matabang sa atong turismo dinhi sa Sugbo kay pinaagi sa Love Bus, ang atong mga turista adunay libre nga pamaagi nga makalibot sa lainlaing adtuanan,” matod ni Frasco. / CDF