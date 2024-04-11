Laing warrant of arrest batok kang Quiboloy

Ang Pasig City Court niisyu sa Huwebes, Abril 11, 2024, og usa ka warrant of arrest batok sa founder ug lider sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) nga si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy tungod sa qualified human trafficking.

Gimando usab sa korte ang pagdakop kanila ni Jackielyn Roy, Sylvia Cemañes, Cresente, Paulene, ug Ingrid Canada uban ni Quiboloy tungod sa paglapas sa Republic Act 9208, o ang Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003. Walay piyansa nga girekomendar.

“After consideration of the arguments brought forth by the parties, the court finds the Motion to Defer/Suspend Proceedings and Hold in Abeyance Issuance of Warrant of Arrest to be a prohi­bited motion and should therefore be DENIED,” mabasa sa mando.

“Clearly, from the foregoing, there is no basis for this court to suspend the proceedings by reason of the filing of a motion for reconsideration on the Resolution of the petition for review before the Department of Justice as this is not one of the grounds stated under Section 11, Rule 116 of the Rules on Criminal Procedure,” kini nidugang.

Niadtong Abril 1, gimando sa Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 12 ang pagdakop kang Quiboloy ug sa lima pa tungod sa paglapas sa Section 10(a) o ubang mga buhat sa pag-abuso sa bata ubos sa Republic Act (RA) 7610, o ang “Special Protection of Children Batok sa Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

Gimando usab nga arestuhon si Quiboloy tungod sa paglapas sa Section 5(b) o sexual abuse ubos usab sa RA 7610.

Ang mga prosecutors niingon nga ang piyansa gitakda nga P180,000 alang sa sexual assault ug P80,000 alang sa maltreatment. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines