Lakers apil sa NBA teams nga nalambigit sa illegal gambling

Nahilakip ang Los Angeles Lakers sa ubay-ubay nga teams sa National Basketball Association (NBA) nga gimanduan sa liga nga mopasa og “mga dokumento ug rekord” isip tipik sa nagpadayong imbestigasyon kabahin sa mga kalihukan sa illegal gambling.

Sa taho sa ESPN, nahilakip sila si assistant trainer Mike Mancias ug excecutive administrator Randy Mims sa usa ka dosena nga mga empleyado sa Lakers nga ningkooperar sa imbestigasyon.

Hinuon, ang mga gipang-imbestigar wala nagpasabot nga nakabuhat na kini og salaod.

“The NBA engaged an independent law firm to investigate the allegations in the indictment once it was made public,” pamahayag sa league spokesperson.

“As is standard in these kinds of investigations, a number of different individuals and organizations were asked to preserve documents and records. Everyone has been fully cooperative.”

Dili ikasurpresa kon adunay mag-interest sa Lakers nga ihilambigit sa illegal gambling tungod sa presensya ni superstar LeBron James, kinsa four-time MVP sa liga. / Gikan sa wires