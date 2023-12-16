Lakers gitindakan sa Spurs

Gimakmak sa San Antonio Spurs sila si LeBron James ug ang Los Angeles Lakers, 129-115, aron tapuson ang 18-game losing sked sa National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game sa Sabado, Disyembre 16, 2023 (RP time) sa San Antonio, Texas.

Si Devin Vassell mitimon sa Spurs gamit ang iyang career-high 36 puntos samtang nitimbayayong ang higanteng si Victor Wembanyama nga adunay 13 puntos ug 15 ka rebounds.

Grabe ang selebrasyon sa Spurs kay mao kini ang ilang unang daog sukad sa Nobiyembre 2 batok sa Phoenix.

“Feels like a playoff game for me,” padayag pa ni Wembanyama. “We love this feeling.”

Si LeBron James mihimo og 23 puntos ug 10 ka rebounds sa iyang pagbalik sa Lakers human siya naka-absent niadtong Huwebes nga duwa tungod sa bruised left calf.

Ang numero uno nga player sa Lakers nga si Anthony Davis wa kaduwa tungod sa hip injury human niiskor og 37 ug milangkat og 10 ka rebounds sa ilang daog batok sa Spurs, 122-119, sa miaging Huwebes.

Wa pud sa Lakers lineup sila si D’Angelo Russell tungod sa migraine ug Cam Reddish tungod sa right knee soreness.

“Our team is not built to have three starters out,” matod ni James, “But you can give credit where credit is due. San Antonio played great tonight. They shot the ball extremely well.”

Nakadawat pud og kontribusyon ang Spurs gikan kang Keldon Johnson ug Zach Collins nga adunay 17 ug 16 puntos.

Anaa gihapon sa ubos nga dapit sa Western Conference standings ang Spurs bitbit ang 4-20 (win-loss) nga baraha.

Ang 18-game maoy losing streak sa franchise history sa Spurs, naapsan niini ang 16 ka sunodsunod nga pilde sa miaging season.

“It didn’t feel like a normal win,” sigon ni Vassell . “You seen people jumping around on the side. I’m trying to stay composed. It’s special. This is a special group, and at the end of the day, I don’t think we would have sat here and been like, ‘We’re going to lose 17, 18 in a row at the start of the season.’”

Si Austin Reaves mitunol og 22 puntos ug si Rui Hachimura nihatag og 20 puntos alang sa pilderong Lakers.

Matod ni Spurs head coach ug Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich ang ilang depensa maoy mibida sa maong duwa ug daghan pa og kinahanglan nga pausbawan sa ilang opensa.

Midugang pud si Wembanyama og lima ka assists ug duha ka blocks sa iyang stats.

Si Wembanyama mao ang No. 1 rookie pick sa 2023 draft samtang si James mao ang top pick sa 2003 draft.