Lakers miihaw sa Bulls

Pito ka mga magduduwa sa hosts Los Angeles Lakers pinangulohan ni D’Angelo Russell ningmugna og dobleng numero nga puntos aron lupigon ang Chicago Bulls, 141-132, ning Biyernes, Enero 26, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si Russell nirehistro og 29 puntos lakip na niini ang walo ka three-point shots, niamot og 25 puntos ug 12 ka assists si LeBron James, nitunol og 22 puntos si Anthony Davis samtang niamot og 20 puntos si Austin Reaves aron bidahan ang balanseng ataki sa Lakers.

“We’re just playing the right way,” asoy ni James. “Guys are feeling very comfortable out there. We’ve got guys that can make shots. We’ve got guys that can make plays. Doesn’t matter who’s shooting.”

Mas nanginit ang opensa sa Lakers sa 3rd quarter diin naka­tali sila og 24 puntos aron sug­dan pagkontrolar ang sangka.

Ning-aksyon paggukod ang Bulls sa 4th quarter apan napugngan ra sila sa Lakers.

Ang Bulls gipangulohan ni DeMar DeRozan pinaagi sa iyang 32 puntos, niamot og 25 puntos si Coby White, nihatag og 20 puntos si Nikola Vucevic samtang nimugna og 17 puntos ang kanhi sakop sa Lakers nga si Alex Caruso.

“We certainly dug ourselves a hole,” asoy ni Chicago coach Billy Donovan. “The difference in the game was the foul line for them. We fouled them too much. They shot astronomically well. The turnovers, and the close of the second quarter, really hurt.”