Lakers su'd sa S-Finals

Gimugna ni LeBron James sa 4th quarter ang 15 sa iyang 31 ka mga puntos aron agakon ang host Los Angeles Lakers sa makutas nga kadaugan batok sa Phoenix Suns, 106-103, sa ilang In-Season Tournament Western Conference knockout quarter-finals ning Mi­yer­kules, Disyembre 6, 2023 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ninghatag og dakong suporta sa kanhi four-time MVP mao sila si Anthony Davis ug Austin Reaves.

Si Davis niamot og 27 puntos ug 15 ka rebounds alang sa Lakers samtang nitampo og 20 puntos si Reaves.

“You have a playoff environment out there,” matod ni D’Angelo Russell, kinsa nitunol og walo ka mga puntos alang sa Lakers. “Everybody is coming ready to play. You saw a lot of bodies on the floor. That’s a playoff-like intensity. That’s what the In-Season is bringing. It just allows us to get in that mode before the playoffs are here.”

Gawas sa iyang nagdilaab nga opensa hilabi na sa 4th quarter, si James nakahimo sab og 11 ka assists ug walo ka rebounds.

Si Kevin Durant, kinsa maoy nangulo sa Suns pinaagi sa iyang 31 puntos, nasipyat sa iyang three-point attempt atol sa final buzzer nga mao unta ang makapugos og overtime.

Ningdugang og 21 puntos matag usa sila si Grayson Allen ug Devin Booker alang sa Suns.