Lakers uhaw na sa titulo

Ang Los Angeles La­kers maoy ikaduha nga pinakadaghan og championships sa mga team sa National Basketball Association (NBA), apan pila napud ka tuig ang mi­labay sukad midaog og titulo ang maong franchise.

Bitbit sa Lakers ang 17 ka titulo, gasunod sa ilang rival nga Boston Celtics nga dunay 18 ka titulo, nabuak sa nauwahi ang panagtabla tuig 2024.

Ang Lakers midaog og titulo sa 2020 sulod sa usa ka bubble diin wala’y mga fans tungod sa Covid-19 pandemic.

Niadtong tuig 2010 sa panahon ni anhing Kobe Bryant ang uwahi titulo sa Lakers nga nahitabo atubangan sa viewing fans.

Si Sasha Vujacic, usa sa miyembro sa 2010 championship team, nagkanayon nga si Luka Doncic haom nga makahatag og titulo sa Lakers.

Kahinumduman nga si Vujacic nakapasulod og crucial free throws sa final moments sa Game 7 Finals batok rival Boston Celtics.

“I think Luka is the perfect guy that we need in L.A. to carry us to that next championship. And I said it a long time ago when I watched him play — there are glimpses I see from Kobe, like in his eyes,” matod pa ni Vujacic.

Dugang pa sa sharp-shoo­ter nga si Doncic dunay susama nga killer instinct ni Br­yant.

“He plays with a smile, but he wants to kill you. There was a saying in our locker room — you smell blood, you go at them — and I think Luka is one of those few individuals in the league that has that demeanor, and has that mindset of trying to go to the next level,” batbat niya.

Sa paglantaw ni Vujacic lingaw gyud ang umaabot nga season sa Lakers kay nabalik naman sa iyang kondisyon si Doncic.

Sa miaging season, nag-average si Doncic og 28.2 puntos, 8.1 rebounds ug 7.5 assists sa iyang pakasulod sa Lakers pag Pebrero.

Giatngan na karon ang pagduwa ni Doncic og full season sa Lakers human kini mipirma og max contract. / RSC