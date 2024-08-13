Lapu-Lapu City joins Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024

SPECTATORS of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 should expect surprises as Lapu-Lapu City joins the lineup of competing contingents in the highly anticipated festival event.

Neil Tan, the choreographer for Lapu-Lapu City's Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 performance, told SunStar in a phone interview Monday, August 12, 2024, that audiences should look out for the city's dance performance on August 25 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

“One thing is for sure: we are number 49. They should wait for Lapu-Lapu City because there’s going to be something exciting,” Tan said in Cebuano.

City Tourism Office head Garry Lao also mentioned that, as this is their first time competing rather than performing as a guest, they aim to showcase the city’s pride.

“On our side, we will simply showcase what is in our city. What matters most is highlighting the pride of the entire city and island,” Lao said in Cebuano.

Lao noted that all 250 members of the City’s Pasigarbo team, including dancers, propsmen, and choreographers, are from Lapu-Lapu City.

Around 51 contingents from different local government units in Cebu will compete, with Cebu City participating as a guest performer.

Preparations

As the performance date approaches, Tan mentioned that they are “80 percent” ready and are currently fine-tuning their dance routines.

He also shared that they hold daily rehearsals from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Barangay Gun-ob, Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu.

“Every day, we conduct our practices and allocate one hour before the actual practice for cardio and stamina training. We also prepare the dancers, who are first-timers and not yet accustomed to large stages, especially considering that Pasigarbo is a massive venue,” Tan explained.

Tan also noted that despite the short notice, they have managed to recruit dancers and intensify their rehearsal efforts.

On July 19, the City Tourism Office held a coordination meeting with various city officials to discuss logistical requirements, medical response, manpower, and other preparation concerns for Pasigarbo.

Support

The City Government has financially supported the necessary materials for the performers, including costumes, props, and backdrops, Lao said.

“The City Government has provided financial support and all the moral support we can offer since this is our first time participating. Our support is wholehearted,” Lao added.

As of press time, Lao did not have the total expense calculation for the City's contributions.

Additionally, the City has provided free transportation for the Pasigarbo team, food during rehearsals, and vitamins.

The Province of Cebu has also allocated subsidies of P3 million for participating towns and component cities from the mainland, and P3.5 million for island towns.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is celebrated as “the festival of all festivals” due to the gathering and competition of over 50 local festivals from cities and municipalities across Cebu Province. (DPC)