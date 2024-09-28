Last day sa registration ugma, Septiyembre 30

Kutob nalang ugmang adlawa, Septiyembre 30 ang registration alang sa eligible nga mga botante sa umaabot nga 2025 midterm elections. Sa Mayo 12, 2025 na ang piniliay.

Matod sa tigpamaba sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) Central Visayas Omar Sharif Mamalinta nga mamahimong mobisita ang eligible individuals sa nagkadaiyang mga buhatan sa Comelec sa dakbayan ug sa mga lungsod or pinaagi sa mga satellite registration venue.

Sa Cebu City, gawas sa Comelec office, bukas usab ang satellite office sa Robinsons Galleria Cebu alang sa gusto nga moapas og parehistro.

Alang sa mga indibidwal nga gusto magparehistro, magdala lang kini og usa ka valid ID diin naglakip kini sa: PhilSys national ID, Postal ID card, PWD card, Student ID o library card, Senior Citizen’s card, Land Transportation Office Driver’s license/Student Permit, NBI clearance, Philippine passport.

SSS/GSIS ug uban pang unified multi-purpose ID card, Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID card, Professional Regulatory Commission license, Certificate of confirmation gikan sa National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) alang sa UCC/IP members, Barangay identification/certification nga anaay hulagway.

Base sa guidelines sa Comelec, dili valid ang cedula, police clearance, ug company IDs alang sa pagrehistro.

Mamahimo nga magparehistro kadtong mga indibidwal nga mag-18 anyos pagkatungtong sa adlaw sa piniliay. / JJL