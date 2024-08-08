Lauri mipirma na’g extension

Nipirma na og contract extension si 7-footer Lauri Markkanen sa Utah Jazz kagahapon, Huwebes, Agusto 8, 2024 (PH time).

Ang gipirmahan ni Markkanen nagbalor og $238 million nga molanat og lima ka mga tuig.

Si Markkanen, 27, nag-average og career-high 25.6 puntos ug 8.6 rebounds sa niaging season sa National Basketball Association (NBA) nga nagpahimo kaniyang All-Star ug Most Improved Player awardee.

“I’m ready to get back to work and build with this franchise. You guys deserve to win. Go Jazz,” mensahe ni Markkanen sa x, kanhi Twitter. / AP