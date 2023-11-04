Layup ni Curry miluwas sa GSW

Wa gipakyas sa Golden State Warriors ug Oklahoma City Thunder ang basketball fans sa ilang gipakita’ng kulbahinam nga duwa sa sayong bahin sa National Basketball Association (NBA) season sa Sabado, Nobiyembre 4, 2023, sa Oklahoma City, Estados Unidos.

Ang eksplusibo nga duwa nga daw sama na sa playoff game gituldokan og bayanihon nga layup ni Stephen Curry sa nahabilin nga 0.2 segundos nga maoy nakaligwat sa Warriors ngadto sa 141-139 nga himaya.

Diriyot mapalaw ang kadaugan sa Warriors kay inisyal nga gitawag nga “no good” ang layup ni Curry tungod sa offensive goaltending batok kay Draymond Green, apan gibali ang maong tawag pabor sa GSW human sa review.

Lakip sa winning shot ni Curry nakamugna pud og 30 puntos. Midugang og 20 puntos si Dario Saric ug si Chris Paul miambit og 13 ka assists ug walay turnover.

Matod ni Green nga makiangayon ang pag-usab sa tawag kay rim lang ang iyang nagunitan,dili ang bola.

Si Thunder coach Mark Daig­neault miingon nga mao pud ang gihatag nga pagpasabot sa mga opisyal sa iyaha.

Sigon ni Green nga grabe ang kombati sa duwa ug mao kini ang kinaham sa fans.

“You just saw two teams competing,” sigon niya. “We talk about this in the season tournament, and -- it’s a playoff game. It was a fun game to play and intensity level is there. So job well done to the NBA having his type of excitement in November because there be some dark days in November. But games like this? You can appreciate them.”

Aktibo pud ang gipakita nga partisipasyon sa crowd.

“You know, this crowd tends to go at me quite a bit, but we usually win, so it’s all right,” dugang ni Green. “But this is a great crowd. Honestly, I love coming to play here. Crowd brings it every time. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a game here and the crowd wasn’t in it. They bring it every single night. And so it’s always a fun place to come and play.”

Si Lu Dort niiskor og 29 samtang si Chet Holmgren nipaambit og 24 ug si Josh Giddey adunay 18 alang sa Thunder.

Ang Golden State nilabni sa ilang ika-5 nga daog batok usa ka pilde.