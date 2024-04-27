Lebron: Buhi pa mi

Nitikyop na kaha ang pag­laum sa Los Angeles Lakers human sa tulo ka sunodsunod nga pilde sa Denver Nuggets nga gipangulohan ni Nikola Jokic?

Alang kang Lebron James wa pa matapos ang tanan bisan iya na kining gibuhat sa ilang game 3 sulod sa tulo ka mga quarter apan pilde gihapon sila.

Alang niya, basta moabot og game 5, diha na makita ang ilang padulngan.

“It’s one game at a time at this point, and you lose, you go home,” matod ni James. “You come out with the mindset, let’s get one, force a Game 5 and then we’ll go from there. So, as long as you still have life, then you always have belief.”

Sa kasaysayan sa National Basketball Association (NBA) wa pay nakabangon nga team sa playoff series gikan sa pagkahagsa sa 3-0.

Sa ilang games 3, way nahimo ang panagpares nila ni Lebron James ug Anthony Davis sa Denver nga gipangulohan ni Jokic 112-105 niadtong Biyernes.

Giangkon hinuon ni Jokic nga di sayon pildehon ang Lakers.

“I think every game is tougher and tougher,” matod ni Jokic. “They were up 20 in Denver, they were up 12 today in the first half, but I think it’s really hard to play against the same team over and over again. ... That’s a really tough team, and every game is really interesting and tough to win. Every game we’re playing catch-up, and they’re really talented. It’s really hard to close a team out.” / AP