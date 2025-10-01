Lebron: Edad numero lang

Giklaro ni Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James nga wala pa siya nakadesisyon kon kanus-a siya moretiro ug nagpanikad pa siyang mokulit og laing kasaysayan isip labing unang magduduwa nga makalahutay og 23 ka sunodsunod nga katuigan nga pagduwa sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Opisyal nga malansang kining maong kasaysayan inig sugod sa 2025-26 season sa NBA karong Oktubre 22, 2025 (PH time).

Atol sa media day sa Lakers ning bag-uhay lang, gipabuhagay sa four-time MVP ang iyang grabe kahinam nga mangulo pagbalik sa Lakers katambayayong si Luka Doncic.

Si James mag-edad na og 41 karong Disyembre apan dili ikalimod nga makakombati pa gyud siya og insakto.

“I’m excited about today, I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season,” matod ni James nga napatik sa AFP.

“Whatever the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is. It’s a lot sooner than later.”

Si James, kinsa nag-average og 24 puntos sa niaging season, nagkanayon nga ang iyang kahidlaw ug pagmahal sa basketball wala molurang bisan gamay hangtod ning panahuna.

“The thing still pushing me is the fact that my love for the game is still high, and the love of the process is even higher,” dugang ni James.

“It’s that simple -- me training and working my body and trying to get my body as close to 100% as possible every year. Age is kind of just a number. Not many guys at my age, especially going to year 23, is able to play a level like that. I try not to take it for granted.”

Gipasabot ni James nga ang pag-abot ni Doncic sa Lakers nakadugang sa iyang kadasig nga mopadayon sa pagduwa ug malaumon siya sa ilang panagtambayayong sa Slovenian superstar.

“The motivation to play alongside him every night, that’s super motivating. I’m excited about getting to work, and I’m excited to see what we can do,” batbat ni James.

Matod ni James nga naghinamhinam sab siya nga makig-uban sa mga beterano nga bag-ong nabalhin sa Lakers nga sila si guard Marcus Smart ug center Deandre Ayton.

Sa iyang bahin, si Doncic nipadayag sab sa iyang kahinam sa bag-ong puwersa sa Lakers hilabi na nga dungan silang mosugod sa season dili sama sa niaging season nga kalit lang siyang nabalhin sa Lakers tungatunga sa season.

“I’m very excited -- I think we can do big, big things,” matod ni Doncic. /Gikan sa wires