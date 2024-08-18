Legal Team sa Globe nakasud sa Legal 500 GC Powerlist PH

MGA OPISYAL: Nagbarog gikan sa wala, ang mga opisyal nga sila si Jing Pizarro-Yam, Head for IT Legal Services, Globe; Karen Visda, Head of Adtech Legal Services, Brave Connective Group; Ria Caganda-Vistan, Head for Business Enabling and M&A Legal Services, Globe; Mika Sarmiento, Head for Corporate Services, Globe; ug Pat Hernandez-Umali, VP for Legal Affairs - KonsultaMD. Naglingkog gikan sa wala, sila si Mayee Macaraig, Head for B2B Legal Services, Globe; Marisalve Co, Globe SVP - Legal and Compliance, Chief Compliance Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary; Jill Genio, Head of Legal for 917Ventures; Cynthia Peredo-Millan, Head for Infrastructure Legal Services, Globe; ug Claris Timbang, Head for Consumer Legal Services, Globe. / TAMPO

Press Release Ang corporate legal team sa Globe giila sa The Legal 500: GC Powerlist Philippines Teams 2024, usa ka dakong kalampusan para sa kompanya. Kini nga prestihiyusong listahan, nga sa unang higayon nagpunting sa mga in-house legal teams imbes sa individual nga mga abogado, nag-ila sa istratehikong papel sa legal nga kahibalo sa pagpadagan sa kalampusan sa usa ka organisasyon. Ang seremonya gipahigayon sa V&A Law Center sa Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Si Atty. Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Globe’s Chief Compliance Officer, SVP for Legal and Compliance, ug Assistant Corporate Secretary, maoy nidawat sa certificate of recognition alang sa Globe. Kauban ni Ciocson-Co sila nga mga abogado nga sila si Ria Caganda-Vistan, Jing Pizarro-Yam, Mayee D. Macaraig, Claris A. Timbang, Cynthia Peredo-Millan, Mika Sarmiento-Tacandong, Jill V. Genio, Karen A. Visda, ug Pat Hernandez-Umali. "This commendation from The Legal 500 is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire legal team.." matod ni Atty. Froilan Castelo, General Counsel and Head of the Corporate and Legal Services Group at Globe. Ang The Legal 500 usa ka globally respected nga legal research ug publishing company nga nakabase sa UK nga gitukod niadtong 1987. Nag-evaluate ug nag-ranggo kini sa law firms ug in-house lawyers sa kapin 150 ka mga nasod. Ang pag-ila sa mga kontribusyon sa legal team sa Globe nagpadayon sa kalampusan niadtong miaging tuig diin nalakip si Ciocson-Co sa Legal 500's GC Powerlist Southeast Asia, nga nagpalig-on pa sa dungog sa kompanya sa legal excellence ug innovation sa corporate nga kalibutan. PR