Liberty kampyon sa WNBA

Gipangbuntog sa host New York Liberty ang Minnesota Lynx pinaagi sa overtime, 67-62, sa finals deciding Game 5 aron angkunon ang kampyunato sa Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) kagahapon, Lunes, Oktubre 21, 2024 (PH time).

Pagkahuman sa duwa, nag-uwan ang confetti unya nilanog ang sikat nga kanta ni Frank Sinatra nga “New York, New York.”

Mao kini ang labing unang kampyunato sa Liberty.

“I’ve been manifesting this moment for awhile, There’s no feeling like it,” matod sa usa sa mga sinaligan sa Liberty nga si Breanna Stewart.

“Credit to Minnesota, they gave us a tough series. The fans have been amazing everywhere we’ve gone. To bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history it’s an incredible feeling.”

Ang Liberty sulod na sa lima ka mga higayon nga nakataak sa finals apan karon lang sila nagmalampuson. / AP