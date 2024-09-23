Libre’ng medical care sa Prime Infra Foundation sa Binaliw

Ubos sa tema nga “Tabang ug Pag-amuma: Alang sa Himsog nga

Kaugmaon” diin niabot ngadto sa 408 ka tawo gikan sa nagkadaiyang sityo sa Binaliw ang nakapahimulos sa maong libreng serbisyo.

Nasayran nga ang Barangay Binaliw mao’y nahimutangan sa PWS Cebu’s Material Recovery Facility (MRF).

Gawas sa maong barangay ang Brgy. Panoypoy, lungsod sa Consolacion ang nakadawat usab sa susamang programa.

“The medical mission is one of the many programs that we implement to support healthy communities here in Cebu. Combined with our education and environmental programs, health and wellness allow us to fulfill our purpose to make better lives and resilient economies through critical infrastructure,” matod ni PIFI Executive Director Dave Jesus Deville. / PR