Lider sa religious org. misuporta sa impeachment trial ni VP Sara

Nanawagan ang nagkahiusang pundok sa mga relihiyusong lider nga dili babagan ug suportahan ang pagpahigayon og impeachment trial batok kang Bise Presidente Sara Duterte.

Matod nila, kini ang labing makiangayon nga dalan aron mogawas ang kamatuoran.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Biyernes, Mayo 8, 2026, ang Inter Religious Leaders’ Council for National Transformation (ILCNT) nag-awhag sa publiko ug sa mga hingtungdan nga dili supakon ang pagpahigayon og impeachment batok kang Duterte.

“Accountability is not political harassment. Justice is not destabilization. They are the very foundations upon which public trust and national transformation are built,” matod ni Bishop Colin Bagaforo, ang convenor sa ILCNT.

Gidugang ni Bagaforo nga kinahanglan tugotan ang konstitusyonal nga molihok sa malinawon, makiangayon, ug dayag nga paagi.

“We, therefore, urge all sectors — government officials, institutions, civil society, and ordinary citizens — to allow the constitutional process to unfold peacefully, fairly, and transparently. Let evidence be examined. Let truth emerge. Let justice prevail,”dugang ni Bagaforo.

Gidirekta usab sa obispo ang iyang panawagan ngadto sa kampo ni Duterte, nga wala’y rason nga likayan ang impeachment trial tungod kay kini ang labing maayong dalan aron pamatud-an nga sayop ang mga magbubutang.

Kon inosente gyud ang Bise Presidente, kini nga proseso mao ang saktong paagi aron malimpyohan ang iyang ngalan atubangan sa katawhang Pilipinhon.

Matod ni Bagaforo, utang ni Duterte sa katawhan ang pagkabukas sa accountability, ilabi na karon nga nagkadaghan ang nagduhaduha sa integridad sa mga institusyon sa gobiyerno.

Gipaabot nga unya sa Lunes, Mayo 11, botohan sa plenaryo ang report sa House Justice Committee nga naglangkob sa resolusyon alang sa mga articles of impeachment batok sa Bise Presidente.

Ang ILCNT gilangkuban sa mga dagkong pundok sama sa Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches, National Council of Churches in the Philippines, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Social Action-Justice and Peace, Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines, Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, ug Manila Ecclesiastical Province School Systems Association. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines