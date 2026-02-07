Loon, Bohol giila nga best municipal police station tibuok nasod

Gipili nga Best Municipal Police Station sa tibuok nasod ang Loon Municipal Police Station sa Loon, Bohol atol sa PNP Day 2026 Celebration nga gipahigayon sa Kampo Crame sa Quezon City niadtong Enero 29, 2026, nga dunay tema nga “Serbisyong Na­raram­da­­man, Kapuli­sang Maasahan.”

Ang maong pasidungog gi­dawat ni Police Captain Thomas Zen Cheung, ang Chief of Police sa Loon Municipal Police Station.

Ang selebrasyon gitambungan nilang Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla ug PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Si Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, hepe sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas, nagkanayon sa iyang mensahe, “This national recognition is a testament to the dedication and exemplary service of the Loon Municipal Police Station. Their unwavering commitment to effective, high-quality policing sets a benchmark for other stations nationwide. Congratulations!”

Ang maong pasidungog nag-sentro sa stations operational excellence, community-centered approach ug results-driven policing.

Kini maoy nagsilbing modelo sa disiplina, epektibo, ug pagpakita sa high-standard police service nga nahasubay sa Police Regional Office 7.

Dugang ni Maranan nga ang pag-ila nagpakita sa padayon nga suporta sa lokal nga pangagamhanan sa Lungsod sa Loon sa kampanya batok kriminalidad. / AYB