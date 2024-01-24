Lowry nabalhin sa Charlotte

Gi-trade sa Miami Heat ang ilang beteranong pointguard nga si Kyle Lowry ngadto sa Charlotte Hornets ning Miyerkules, Enero 24, 2024 (PH time).

Isip baylo, nakuha sa Heat gikan sa Hornets si Terry Rozier.

Gilaumang makabenepisyo ang duha ka mga kampo ning maong kalambuan.

“This is home for me. I feel good. I’m ready to get started. I’m glad to be a part of Heat Culture. Let’s get it. You’re going to see what all the hype’s about. So be ready. Let’s get to it,” matod ni Rozier, kinsa nag-average og 23.2 puntos ug 6.6 assists sa Hornets.