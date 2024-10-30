LTO 7 alerto na, milusad sa Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!

Gipaubos sa heightened alert status ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 isip pagpangandam sa Adlaw sa mga Santos ug Adlaw sa mga Kalag karong Nobiyembre 1 ug 2, 2024.

Gimanduan ni LTO 7 Regional Director (RD) Glen G. Galario ang Operations Division sa rehiyon nga i-activate ang DOTr-LTO Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!: Undas 2024.

Kini nga inisyatiba nahisubay sa mando ni Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista ug LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II aron masiguro ang kaluwasan, seguridad, ug pagsunod sa tanang motorista, publiko, ug uban pang tiggamitan sa dalan nga mobiyahe paingon sa mga sementeryo ug columbarium.

Dugang pa niya nga ang mga random roadside inspection ipahigayon usab sa tibuok probinsya sa rehiyon aron mapamatud-an nga ang mga drayber sa public utility vehicle nagmintinar sa pagsunod bisan human sa terminal inspection.

"During our pre-oplan operations, 122 PUVs passed the inspection conducted by our personnel, while nine (9) public utility buses and vehicles were advised to correct defects identified during inspection," dugang ni RD Galario.

Ang pre-oplan operations gihimo sa miaging semana gikan sa Oktubre 21 hangtod Oktubre 25.

Nipasidaan usab si RD Galario batok sa illegally operated motor vehicles o colorum.

"We urge the riding public never to patronize colorum vehicles because, aside from operating without legal documents, these vehicles are not inspected, meaning we cannot guarantee their roadworthiness," dugang niya.

Ang mga personahe sa LTO 7 mopahigayon og visual inspection sa mga terminal sa pampublikong transportasyon lakip na ang roadworthiness check sa mga PUV ug maghatag og edukasyon sa drayber sa public utility drivers./PR