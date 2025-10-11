LTO 7 mihatod sa 255 ka red plates alang sa Cebu City govt. vehicles

Gi-turn over sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 ang kinatibuk-ang 255 ka plaka sa sakyanan nga gipanag-iya sa Cebu City Government niadtong Martes, Oktubre 8, 2025.

Si LTO 7 Regional Director Glen G. Galario mismo ang naghatod sa maong mga red plates ngadto ni Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

Gipasabot ni Regional Director Galario nga ang maong pag-apud-apod kabahin sa mas lapad nga paningkamot aron mawala ang tanang backlogs sa plaka.

“As we continue to release vehicle plates to the public, we have also compiled all remaining plates for the different local government units in the region to have them distributed,” matod ni Galario.

Kining plate turnover subay sa Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2025-4674, nga nagpatuman sa “Prohibition on the Use of Provisional, Improvised, and Temporary Plates.”

“We will start apprehending vehicles with no proper license plates starting November 1. We appeal to the public to please visit our office and claim your plates now,” dugang sa director.

Si kanhi LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II maoy nag-isyu sa memorandum niadtong Septiyembre 25, 2025, tungod kay ang ahensya nahuman na sa ilang backlog sa produksiyon sa license plate ug nag-apod-apod sa tanang nahibiling plaka.

Bisan og magsugod ang pagpatuman sa balaod sa Nobiyembre 1, gitugotan pa gihapon ang mga tag-iya sa sakyanan nga naggamit og improvised plates nga makapadayon niini, basta duna silay authorization nga gipirmahan sa LTO office.

Kining nagpadayon nga kampanya sa pag-release sa tanang plaka sa sakyanan nahiuyon sa mandato ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., ubos sa giya ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez, ug kanhi LTO Chief Mendoza. / PR