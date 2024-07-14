LTO: Gamit sa app pagkuha og plastic-printed driver’s license

Niawhag si Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II ngadto sa mga motorista nga wala pa maka-claim sa ilang plastic-printed driver’s license sa paggamit sa ““AksyOn THE SPOT 09292920865” aron nga mapadali ang pag-imprinta niini.

Si Assec Mendoza niingon nga kadtong wala pa mo-claim sa plastic-printed driver’s license mahimong mo-scan o mokuha og litrato sa ilang paper-printed driver’s license ug ipadala kini sa Viber platform nga “AksyOn THE SPOT 09292920865”.

“We will immediately print their driver’s license here in the Central Office and we will also give them the option if they want their plastic-printed dri­ver’s license through our accredited courier service,” matod ni Assec Mendoza.

Base sa consolidated data sa LTO, singko porsyento pa lang sa mga apektado sa backlog, ang wa pa maka-claim sa ilang plastic-printed driver’s license.

Kini maoy nakaaghat ni Asec Mendoza sa pag-apelar niining singko porsyento nga mga motorista sa pag-claim sa ilang plastic-printed driver’s license.

Ubos sa paggiya ni Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista ug sa pamunoan ni Mendoza, ang LTO nakatubag na sa minilyon nga atraso sa paper-printed dri­ver’s license.

Si Mendoza nihatag og gibug-aton nga walay mga motorista nga kinahanglang magbaton og paper-printed driver’s license sanglit na-address na ang backlog.

“We already downloa­ded sufficient supply of plastic cards down to the licensing offices across the country. Kaya dapat lahat ay may plastic-printed driver’s license na dahil wala na pong backlog dito,” dugang ni Mendoza.

