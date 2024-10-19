Lynx nakapugos og Game 5 sa WNBA Finals

Nakalingkawas ang Minnesota Lynx sa eliminasyon batok New York Liberty, 82-80, tungod sa duha ka free throws ni Bridget Carleton sa nahabilin nga dos segundos sa Game 4 sa Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals kagahapon, Oktubre 19, 2024 (PH time).

Ang krusiyal nga free throws ni Carleton maoy nakapugos sa Game 5 sa finals.

“Last 40 minutes of the season, it could be anywhere, really, it doesn't matter. We’re going to be out there together going to war and I’m pumped,” matod ni Kayla McBride, nga maoy top contributor sa Lynx sa iyang 19 puntos.

Midugang si Courtney Williams og 15 puntos alang sa Minnesota.

Tabla ang iskor 80-all sa nahabiling 18 segundos, nasipyat ang Liberty ug nakuha ni Carleton ang rebound ug na-foul kini.

“She got the shot off and missed it perfectly for me,” sigon ni Carleton. “We talked about it after. She wanted to get it high and off the rim.” / RSC