Madrimov midayeg sa abilidad ni Crawford

Giangkon ni World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov sa Uzbekistan nga wala siya’y nakitang bati sa abilidad sa iyang umaabot nga challenger nga si American Terence Crawford.

Gani, matod ni Madrimov nga nakadayeg siya’g maayo sa abilidad ni Crawford.

Apan iyang gitataw nga andam siyang moalkontra sa bisan unsa’y ipakita ni Crawford sa ilang panagharong karong Dominggo, Agusto 4, 2024 (PH time) sa BMO Stadium sa Los Angeles.

“My dream has always been to fight the best boxers and the pound-for-pound boxers,” matod ni Madrimov nga napatik sa www.boxingscene.com.

“When I received the news that I would be making my first world title defense against Terence Crawford, I was very happy. Let’s go! I am ready all of the time.”

Apan dili ikalimod nga adunay mga nagduda kon makasukol ba’g insakto si Madrimov batok ni Crawford, kinsa kanhi welterweight undisputed champion una kini nisaka og timbang aron harungon si Madrimov.

“He doesn’t have any weaknesses,” paghulagway ni Madrimov kabahin ni Crawford. “I haven’t seen any of those, but I will try to discover some.This is my division.”

Si Madrimov, 29, adunay 10-0-1, 7KOs nga rekord samtang si Crawford, 36, adunay 40-0, 31 KOs nga baraha.

Basi sa ilang rekord, tataw ang dakong bintaha ni Crawford apan lahi ang naa sa hunahuna ni Madrimov.

“I’m the world champion here, and I don’t think about him. I think about myself,” pagtino ni Madrimov.

“I want to win this fight in style.” / ESL