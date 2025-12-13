Magis Eagles mikompleto sa 5-peat

Si Lian Kent Basa maoy nitimon sa paglupad sa Magis Eagles sa iyang double-double nga 18 puntos ug 11 rebounds. Siya pud ang nakadawat sa Most Valuable Player award.

Nitabang sa pinuntosay sila Gabriel Gonzales nga niamot og 17 puntos ug walo ka rebounds, si Jhonrey Recio nga nitunol og 15 puntos ug si Jacob Steven Lacson nipaambit og 10 puntos ug 11 rebounds. Ang head coach sa Magis Eagles nga si Rommel Rasmo nipadayag nga sa pagkakaron ila usa iselebrar ang maong kampiyonato og wala pa nila giplano ang para sunod tuig.

“Honestly, for next year we don’t have plans yet. We want to celebrate this Five-Peat championship first,” si­gon ni Rasmo. / RSC