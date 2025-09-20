Magis Eagles molupad na sa Cesafi

Mga duwa karon:

12:30 P.M Benedicto College batok Don Bosco (High School)

2:00 P.M USJ-R batok SHS-AdC (High School)

3:30 P.M USP-F batok University of the Philippines-Cebu (College)

5:00 P.M Benedicto College batok CIT-U (College)

Ang high school reigning champion Sacred-Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles mosuway sa kusog sa University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) sa Cebu Coliseum karong adlawa, Dominggo, Septiyembre 21, 2025.

Mao kini ang unang duwa sa Magis Eagles karon nga season gikan sa ilang pagdaog sa historic 4-feat title.

Sa laing habig, ang Benedicto College mobangga sa Don Bosco Technical Center (DBTC) Greywolves sa first game sa high school match.

Sa college division, ang University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers moharong sa University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Sundan kini sa engkwentro sa Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs ug Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats sa college division. / RSC